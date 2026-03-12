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Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, two patrol officers wounded
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia during the day on 12 March. Two patrol police officers were wounded.
As reported by Censor.NET, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov wrote this on Telegram.
"During the enemy attack on the city, two patrol police officers, aged 39 and 37, sustained shrapnel wounds," he wrote.
The officers’ condition is stable, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
Earlier, Fedorov had reported a threat of high-speed missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.
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