Day in Donetsk region: almost 1,500 enemy strikes, three people injured. PHOTOS

As a result of enemy strikes in the Donetsk region, 19 civilian facilities have been damaged, including 9 residential buildings. Eleven settlements came under fire, including the towns of Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Sloviansk. In Andriivka, 3 private homes and 3 cars were damaged.

As a result of drone attacks, two private houses were damaged in Cherkaske, one house in Shabelkivka, three private homes and two cars in Starovarvarivka, and a petrol station in Ocheretine.

In Kramatorsk, the enemy struck with four drones of various types – an apartment block and a private house, a shopping pavilion and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In Serhiivka, an enemy FPV drone struck near a house – two people were injured and a civilian car was damaged.

Druzhkivka was attacked by three enemy FPV drones – a garage and three civilian cars were damaged. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, the Russians wounded a civilian and damaged a private house.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

Read also on Censor.NET: Over the past 24 hours in the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of attacks. In the morning, railway workers and an 11-year-old boy were wounded. Photo report

Consequences of enemy attacks













