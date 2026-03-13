Russian drone attacked the centre of Novhorod-Siverskyi: targeted library and residential buildings. PHOTO

On the night of 13 March, the occupiers attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with Geran drones, damaging the city library, residential buildings and administrative buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov.

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"The terrorists targeted a historic building that housed the city library, a place of knowledge and tranquillity. While the city slept, Russian drones destroyed books and peaceful infrastructure," the post says.

The attack also damaged nearby residential buildings and administrative structures.

"Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified," Seliverstov added.

Consequences of the attack





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