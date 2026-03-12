At night, Russian Federation attacked Mena community in Chernihiv region: 15-year-old girl killed. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 March, Russian troops attacked one of the settlements in the Mena community in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mena City Council.

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A 15-year-old girl was killed in the attack, and her parents were injured. Two residential buildings were also damaged.

As of 6:00 a.m. on 12 March, firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing.

"This latest act of terror proves once again that the enemy is deliberately targeting the civilian population and civilian infrastructure," the city council said.

They added that 12 March has been declared a day of mourning in the community.

See more: Russian strike on Merefa in Kharkiv region injures three adults and 6-year-old child. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







What preceded it?

From early morning on 11 March, the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast was under attack by enemy strike drones:

The Russian military is using Molniya strike drones. One of the drones hit a five-storey residential building. As a result, the facade of the building was damaged and windows in the apartments were broken.

Another target was a grocery store. The attack damaged the premises and a civilian vehicle.

A strike was recorded on the territory of a sawmill. After the strike, the production workshop caught fire.

See more: As result of enemy shelling, power lines in Korukivka district were cut off, leaving number of settlements without electricity. PHOTO