As result of enemy shelling, power lines in Korukivka district were cut off, leaving number of settlements without electricity. PHOTO
Over the past day, Russians carried out 69 shellings of the Chernihiv region, with 116 explosions recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Koriukivka district
As noted, as a result of shelling from multiple launch rocket systems, a power line in the Koryukivka district was de-energised. A number of settlements are without electricity.
An FPV drone strike also damaged a car in the village of Koryukivka.
Novhorod-Siversky
Late yesterday evening, the enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with "Geran" drones. There were two explosions in the forestry area. Garages and equipment were damaged.
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