Sappers neutralize warhead of Geran-2 drone in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

In the Chernihiv region, explosive ordnance disposal specialists neutralized the warhead of a Russian Geran-2 drone discovered in one of the districts. The dangerous object was destroyed by means of a controlled detonation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

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Explosive ordnance disposal specialists found a dangerous component of a Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle in one of the districts of the Chernihiv region.

As noted, law enforcement officers inspected the surrounding area and identified the explosive object.

To prevent any threat to the life and health of citizens, the specialists neutralized the drone’s warhead and carried out a controlled detonation at a designated site.

See more: Fragments of Russian Kh-101 missile with warhead defused in Kyiv region, - SES. PHOTO

Appeal to citizens

Police emphasize that if missile fragments, drone debris, or other explosive objects are found, people must not approach or touch them.

Such findings must be immediately reported via the 102 police hotline or by calling 101.

See more: Debris from drone with explosives found in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO