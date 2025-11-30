Debris from drone with explosives found in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTO

Fragments of a drone with explosive devices were found in a forest in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. The area has been cordoned off, and bomb disposal experts are working at the site.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Debris from a UAV with explosive devices found in a forest in the Obolonskyi district

Police have currently restricted access to the area. Police units, investigative teams and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene and will detonate the explosives on site.

See more: Work to eliminate consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv has been completed: 2 dead and 38 injured, including child. PHOTOS

Appeal to residents

Be careful and if you find any of the items shown in the photo, do not approach them under any circumstances, as they may detonate at any moment.

All suspicious finds should be reported immediately by calling 101, 102 or 112.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel