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Work to eliminate consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv has been completed: 2 dead and 38 injured, including child. PHOTOS
Rescuers have completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Final data
According to the final data, two people were killed, and 38 were injured. Among the victims was one child.
It is also noted that psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 50 people.
A total of 360 rescuers and 74 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.
What preceded it?
- On the night of 28 November, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. The combined attack resulted in damage to residential buildings.
- Several districts of Kyiv suffered destruction and fires as a result of falling debris from downed UAVs.
- As of 12:00, it was reported that 37 people had been injured in the capital.
Consequences of the attack
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