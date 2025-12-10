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Fragments of Russian Kh-101 missile with warhead defused in Kyiv region, - SES. PHOTO

In a field in the Kyiv region, near the village of Isaiky in the Bohuslav community, fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with a warhead were found.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

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neutralisation of a Russian missile

State Emergency Service sappers removed and defused the explosive device.

Russian missile in the Kyiv region

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Russian missile in the Kyiv region

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Kyiv region (1192) cruise missile (553) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1115) Obukhivskyy district (50) Isayky (1)
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