Fragments of Russian Kh-101 missile with warhead defused in Kyiv region, - SES. PHOTO

In a field in the Kyiv region, near the village of Isaiky in the Bohuslav community, fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with a warhead were found.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

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State Emergency Service sappers removed and defused the explosive device.

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