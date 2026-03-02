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News Drone attack in Chernihiv region
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Night drone attack on Chernihiv region: woman killed, house destroyed. PHOTO

A woman was killed as a result of a drone strike on the Snovsk community, and a house was destroyed. Over the past day, 40 shelling incidents and 67 explosions were recorded in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus.

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Snovsk community

  • At night, a Geran drone struck a house in a village of the Snovsk community. A fire broke out.

  • An elderly woman was killed in the attack.

  • The house was destroyed.

A woman was killed and a house was destroyed in the Chernihiv region.
A woman was killed and a house was destroyed in the Chernihiv region.
A woman was killed and a house was destroyed in the Chernihiv region.

Semenivka community

  • In the Semenivka community, a heating facility became the target of an enemy drone.

"There were 40 shellings and 67 explosions in the past 24 hours alone," the Regional Military Administration added.

Author: 

Chernihiv region (484) Koryukivskyy district (58) Snovsk (6)
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