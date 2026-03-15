Enemy drone exploded near checkpoint outside Chernihiv: one soldier and five others have been killed, and police officer has been injured (updated)

Russian forces are currently attacking the Chernihiv region with strike drones. Air defense forces are engaged.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the consequences?

"In a nearby community, a UAV exploded near a checkpoint. Two soldiers were injured in the explosion. They are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Overpayment of 25 million hryvnias for purchase of timber for military: deputy commander of unit in Chernihiv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO

Updated information

Later, the mayor reported that the UAV struck near a checkpoint in the village of Novoselivka, Kyselivska community, Chernihiv district.

"The attack has resulted in one fatality and several injuries among military personnel; a police officer was also injured," the statement said.

The detonation of unidentified explosive devices dropped from a UAV is currently underway at the scene, and relevant agencies are on the scene.

Update

In a comment to "Suspilne," the head of the Military Police, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, specified that as of 4:00 p.m., five wounded servicemen had been reported. They are currently being treated at medical facilities in Chernihiv. A police officer sustained a head injury (concussion).