Overpayment of 25 million hryvnias for purchase of timber for military: deputy commander of unit in Chernihiv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO
The pre-trial investigation into the deputy commander of a military unit in the Chernihiv region, who caused the state losses of almost 25 million hryvnias during the procurement of timber, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the military officer signed a contract for the supply of timber with a private firm from Kyiv, despite the availability of more favourable offers, in particular from state-owned enterprises. The documents stated that the timber would allegedly be delivered to the combat zone over a distance of around 800 kilometres, which significantly increased the cost of transport. In reality, however, the materials were supplied within the Chernihiv region, as well as to the neighbouring Sumy and Kyiv regions.
Losses of nearly 25 million hryvnias
Thus, due to the artificial inflation of transport distances and delivery costs, the state overpaid millions of hryvnias.
According to the findings of a forensic economic examination, the state’s losses amount to nearly 25 million hryvnias.
What are the consequences
The deputy commander is accused of abuse of power and official authority by a military official under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The penalty under this article provides for up to 12 years’ imprisonment.
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