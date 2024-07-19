Embezzlement of over UAH 138 million for army: 70 searches conducted and 30 people served with notices of suspicion. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale special operation to expose criminals who embezzled more than UAH 138 million allocated for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the PGO, the SBI, the SSU of the National Police, the USR and the BES, with the assistance of the leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, conducted a large-scale operation to expose the organisers and participants of criminal schemes to embezzle budget funds allocated for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The total amount of losses is estimated at over UAH 138 million.

It was established that the embezzlement involved employees of apartment maintenance units together with representatives of commercial structures in almost all regions of Ukraine. Some officials were also found to be negligent in their military service and illegally enriched.

A total of 30 people were detained and notified of suspicion, including 15 members of organised criminal groups.

"The suspects include 3 heads of housing and maintenance departments in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, 7 heads of housing and maintenance departments in Kropyvnytskyi, Chernihiv, Lviv, Prykarpattia, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Luhansk regions, as well as representatives of commercial structures.

The officials are accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds during the procurement of fuel wood for defence purposes, electricity, natural gas, furniture for the army, construction work on military infrastructure, as well as abuse of power or official position, negligence of military service, creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organisation, and participation in it," the statement said.

The head of the regional housing and maintenance support for military units (KEV) is charged with illegal acquisition of assets worth UAH 11.7 million in the form of commercial property, land plots, other means and things through registration of them in the name of a trustee.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 70 searches in the premises of structural units of territorial apartment management offices and commercial enterprises throughout Ukraine (in the Western, Central, Southern and Eastern regions).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. The suspects will be subsequently chosen a measure of restraint. The investigation is ongoing.

