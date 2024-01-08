Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Shapovalov and ex-head of Defense Ministry department Khmelnytskyi served new suspicions of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 million on procurement of low-quality bulletproof vests - SSU and SBI. PHOTO

Former officials of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have been served with new suspicions of embezzling almost a billion hryvnias in the procurement of bulletproof vests for the Armed Forces. Together with his accomplices, in 2022, the former Deputy Minister of Defence purchased another batch of low-quality bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian military, embezzling more than UAH 948 million of budget funds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press services of the SSU and the SBI.

According to the investigation, two former subordinates of the defendant - the former head of the Defence Ministry's Public Procurement Department and the former head of the Central Logistics Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - were also involved in the fraud.

As noted, the organisers of the scheme entered into an agreement for the supply of a large batch of bulletproof vests with an Eastern European company, the beneficial owners of which are Russian citizens.

Read more: Alcohol tycoon Cherniak is suspected by SSU of possible financing of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine

However, an examination of the purchased armour plates showed that they did not meet the declared class of protection and thus pose a danger to the lives of servicemen in a combat situation.

The defendants have been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 28, part. 2, Art. 114-1 - obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations committed in a special period, which led to grave consequences, committed by a group of persons; Art. 5 of Art. 191 - embezzlement of property by an official through abuse of office on an especially large scale, under martial law and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.





Read more: Deputy defense minister and head of ministerial department detained for suspicion of embezzlement of 149 million hryvnia, - NABU

Two of the suspects are currently in custody in other criminal proceedings.

As a reminder, the former Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine and former head of the Defence Ministry Department are also suspected of embezzling UAH 100 million and UAH 250 million for the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests for the Armed Forces, as well as almost a billion hryvnias for the supply of unsuitable military uniforms for the Armed Forces.

To establish the whereabouts of the third suspect, searches were conducted at his place of residence, the investigation is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET 's sources in law enforcement agencies, these are the former acting director of the Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defence, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, and former Deputy Minister of Defence Vyacheslav Shapovalov.

Read more: Fund embezzlement on alert system: Director of Municipal Security Department of KCSA Tkachuk received new suspicion