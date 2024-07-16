Prosecutors of Prosecutor General’s Office exposed on receiving $177,000 bribe - SAPO. PHOTO

On July 15, 2024, under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office department on receiving USD 170 thousand of illegal benefit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press center.

As noted, the prosecutors received the money for making a decision to close the criminal proceedings.

One of the prosecutors was detained under Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: "Servant of People" Zadrozhnii demanded UAH 3.4 million bribe for not obstructing repair of water supply in Sumy region (updated)

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to all the detainees and choosing a measure of restraint is being resolved.