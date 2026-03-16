Day in Chernihiv region: soldier killed, people and infrastructure affected. PHOTO

Yesterday, in Chernihiv and the surrounding districts, the enemy deployed "Lancet" and "Gerans". One soldier has been killed, and military and police officers have been wounded; houses and warehouses have been damaged, and a cornfield has caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus.

On the afternoon of 15 March, Russian invaders attacked a checkpoint on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Four explosions were heard. The enemy used a "Lancet". The strike resulted in one fatality and several wounded servicemen. Two police officers were also injured.

Shelling of districts

During the night and early morning, "gerans" attacked businesses in the Menska community of the Koriukivka district and in the Ichnia Territorial Community in the Pryluky district.

Also in the Menska area, a strike drone hit a maize field – over 5 hectares caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

In a village in the Semenivska community, a drone struck a warehouse.

In a village in the Kulykivka district, a house caught fire following a "geran" strike.

Read more: Ruscists launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: kindergarten and high-rise buildings in Chornomorsk damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks









See more: Day in Kharkiv region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO