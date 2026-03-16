Day in Kharkiv region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region have come under attack from UAVs and drones. Private homes, outbuildings, power lines and transport have been damaged. On the morning of 16 March, the enemy launched a UAV strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

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"Two people were injured as a result of the shelling:

in the village of Oskil, a 54-year-old man was injured;

in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkunivska community, a 42-year-old man was injured," the statement reads.

Also, on 15 March, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the city of Kharkiv, two private houses were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, two outbuildings, power lines (village of Klynova-Novoselivka), seven private houses, a car, an administrative building, power lines (village of Zolochiv), and a private house (city of Bohodukhiv) were damaged;

In the Kharkiv district, power lines (Cherkaska Lozova village), two private houses, railway infrastructure (Kovalenky village), a car (Cherkaski Tyshky village), two cars ( Slatyne village) and a building ( Derhachi city) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, power lines were damaged ( Chuhuiv city).

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy attacks





