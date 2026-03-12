Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO

Today, 12 March, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region with drones, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on rescuers

At around 5 a.m., an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Molniya," hit a fire truck. Six State Emergency Service employees were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and acute stress reaction.



Also, at around 09:35 a.m., a UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Lancet," destroyed a service vehicle belonging to the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties.

Read more: Enemy shelled Kharkiv and region during day: three dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS

Strike on energy workers' vehicle

In addition, at around 11:00 a.m., a drone, presumably a "Molniya," hit a vehicle belonging to an energy company. The driver was injured.

Read more: Russia attacks Chuhuiv: one person killed and others injured

Consequences of the attacks



