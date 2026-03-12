Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO
Today, 12 March, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region with drones, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on rescuers
At around 5 a.m., an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Molniya," hit a fire truck. Six State Emergency Service employees were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and acute stress reaction.
Also, at around 09:35 a.m., a UAV, preliminarily identified as a "Lancet," destroyed a service vehicle belonging to the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties.
Strike on energy workers' vehicle
In addition, at around 11:00 a.m., a drone, presumably a "Molniya," hit a vehicle belonging to an energy company. The driver was injured.
Consequences of the attacks
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