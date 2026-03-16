Ruscists launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: kindergarten and high-rise buildings in Chornomorsk damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy has once again launched a massive attack on the Odesa region using strike drones.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There has been damage

As noted, air defence forces shot down most of the enemy targets, but damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded.

In the city of Chornomorsk, the attack damaged the façade and windows of a kindergarten, as well as nearby high-rise buildings.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. Emergency and municipal services are working to deal with the aftermath," the regional governor noted.

Consequences







