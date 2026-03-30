Enemy struck Nikopol: 8 people wounded. PHOTO

Eight people have been injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The enemy attacked the town using an FPV drone.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

According to the Regional Military Administration, shops, a high-rise building and cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Four men and four women were injured. The victims suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and fractures. Medical staff are currently providing them with all necessary assistance.

See more: Russia shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: a 17-year-old girl was injured. PHOTOS

Aftermath

Read more: Russia has struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two people have been killed and five wounded, including child