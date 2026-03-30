Enemy struck Nikopol: 8 people wounded. PHOTO
Eight people have been injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The enemy attacked the town using an FPV drone.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to the Regional Military Administration, shops, a high-rise building and cars were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
Four men and four women were injured. The victims suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and fractures. Medical staff are currently providing them with all necessary assistance.
Aftermath
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