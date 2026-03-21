Russia has struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two people have been killed and five wounded, including child
Throughout the day on March 21, Russian forces launched more than 30 drone attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanetsk, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected. Infrastructure, private homes, and stores were damaged.
Five people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks.
- A 55-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition.
- Also in the hospital are two boys, aged 7 and 18, and a 45-year-old woman. Doctors describe their condition as moderate.
- The 46-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Mykolaivka and Vasylkivka were hit hard. Cars were on fire, and homes were destroyed.
Unfortunately, two men were killed.
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