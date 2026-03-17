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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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More than 50 attacks in one day: One person killed, four injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

Dnipropetrovsk region

One person was killed, and four others were injured. On March 17, the enemy attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones and artillery.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

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Attacks on the Nikopol district

  • Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities, came under attack. An agricultural company, an administrative building, four apartment blocks, two private houses and an ambulance vehicle were damaged. A 72-year-old man was injured. He will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Ukrzaliznytsia has updated timetable for commuter trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Attacks on the Synelnykove district

  • Russians struck the Malomykhailivka, Mezhova and Vasylkivka communities. Vehicles and a private house were damaged in the district. Unfortunately, one person was killed. The injured were men aged 41 and 56, and a 71-year-old woman.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region 25 times in day: two killed, eight injured

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shoot out (17672) Dnipropetrovsk region (2391)
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