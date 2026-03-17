Ukrzaliznytsia has updated timetable for commuter trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

In Ukraine, the timetable for some commuter trains in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions is being changed due to the security situation.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The company explained that the decision was taken due to regular shelling and the need to concentrate rolling stock on the safest routes.

Despite the difficult conditions, railway staff are trying to maintain connections between settlements. At the same time, some services are being temporarily removed from the timetable or their routes shortened.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region 25 times in day: two killed, eight injured

Cancellation of commuter trains from 17 March

From 17 March, passengers are advised to plan their journeys without a number of commuter services. This applies to the following trains:

No. 6479 Myrova – Marhanets

No. 6492/6491 Marhanets – Zaporizhzhia-1

No. 6494/6493 Zaporizhzhia-1 – Marhanets

No. 6076 Marhanets – Zaporizhzhia-2

No. 6075 Zaporizhzhia-2 – Marhanets

No. 6498/6497 Marhanets – Zaporizhzhia-1

The following services are also being temporarily cancelled:

No. 6451/6452 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Inhulets

No. 6455/6456 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Inhulets

No. 6453/6454 Inhulets – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi

No. 6457/6458 Inhulets – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi

No. 6537 Dnipro-Holovnyi – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi

No. 6412 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Apostolove

No. 6413 Apostolove – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi

In addition, the following trains will not be running:

No. 6471 Nikopol – Kryvyi Rih

No. 6473 Nikopol – Kryvyi Rih

No. 6472 Kryvyi Rih – Nikopol

No. 6474 Kryvyi Rih – Nikopol

"Despite the difficult security situation, railway staff continue to seek options to maintain connections between settlements," the company stated.

See more: Russian strikes on railway: workers injured in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Route reductions and changes on other routes

From 17 March, some trains will run on a shortened route. Specifically:

Services No. 6405, No. 6408 and No. 6409 will run only as far as Loshkarovka station instead of Apostolove;

Train No. 6485 will run on the Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Tymkove route instead of Nikopol – Tymkove;

Train No. 6476 will run from Tymkove to Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi instead of Tymkove to Nikopol.

From 18 March, the following service will also be cancelled:

No. 6032 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Dnipro-Holovnyi.

In addition, train No. 6402 will run on the following route:

Loshkarovka – Dnipro-Lotsmanska instead of Apostolove – Dnipro-Lotsmanska.

The company added that restrictions also remain in place in the Kharkiv region. A reduced number of commuter services continues to operate on the Merchyk–Kharkiv, Merchyk–Liubotyn, Ohultsi–Kharkiv and Ohultsi–Liubotyn routes.

Passengers are advised to use the following trains:

No. 6136 Merchyk – Kharkiv-Passenger.

No. 6307 Kharkiv-Pas. – Merchyk

No. 6222 Merchyk – Liubotyn

No. 6305 Kharkiv-Pas. – Ohultsi

No. 7012 Poltava-Pivdenna – Sumy

No. 6318 Merchyk – Kharkiv-Passenger

No. 6319 Kharkiv-Passenger – Merchyk

No. 6322 Merchyk – Kharkiv-Pass.

No. 6321 Nova Bavaria – Ohultsi

No. 6330 Ohultsi – Liubotyn

Railway staff ask passengers to take the updated timetable into account when planning their journeys.

Read more: Russians hit train with 200 passengers in Sumy region: locomotive damaged. PHOTOS