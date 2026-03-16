Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region 25 times in day: two killed, eight injured

Two people were killed, and eight others were injured. On 16 March, the enemy attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region 25 times with drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and a missile.

This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

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In Synelnykove district, the Zaitseve, Mezhova and Pokrovske communities came under attack. Overall, 16 private houses were destroyed in the district and another 35 were damaged. A school and a fire station were damaged. Two people were killed and eight others were injured.

In Nikopol district, the aggressor struck Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Infrastructure, an enterprise, a school, a petrol station, private houses and a summer kitchen were damaged.

In the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, a private house caught fire.

Read more: Enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs: one person was killed and five others were injured