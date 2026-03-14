Russian strikes on railway: workers injured in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Russian missiles and drones have attacked the capital and a number of regions in Ukraine. In the Kharkiv region, a drone struck a commuter train – the driver and his assistant were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The capital and the Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and other regions are under attack.

Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My sincere condolences to the families of those killed in the Kyiv region," the post reads.

Strike on the railway

Overnight, the enemy once again attacked the railway infrastructure. In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army struck a commuter train with a drone. Passengers were unharmed. The driver and assistant driver sustained shrapnel wounds – medics provided them with the necessary assistance on the spot. A diesel locomotive, which was being used due to a power cut in the overhead line, was damaged.

The night before, in the Kryvyi Rih district, Russia also struck the station area with a drone. A locomotive was damaged. The locomotive crew had been evacuated in good time – there were no casualties.

Despite the strikes, the evacuation of passengers due to the threat of shelling and damage to infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to run.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four dead and ten people wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







