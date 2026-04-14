Ruscists struck Dnipro: 5 dead, 25 wounded, 10 seriously, fire broke out (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of April 14, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As reported, five people were injured.

"The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. All emergency services are on the scene," the regional governor said.

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Updated information

According to the RMA, as of 1:00 p.m., 15 people have been wounded in the enemy attack on Dnipro.

"All of them have been hospitalized. Nine are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Hanzha clarified.

Consequences









There are fatalities

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on April 14, 2026, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro.

"Four people were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the attack. The dead and wounded were civilians traveling on the highway in their own vehicles," the statement said.

Civilian infrastructure and residents’ vehicles were damaged.







According to the RMA, 25 people have been injured.

"Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. Ten are in serious condition. The victims have suffered blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and fractures," the Regional Military Administration reported.

Later, Hanzha reported that a 40-year-old man, who had been wounded in an enemy attack on Dnipro, had died in the hospital.

"The morning strike on the city claimed the lives of five people," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile strike on Dnipro.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih for the second time this morning, causing a fire.

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