"Shahed" struck administrative building in center of Chernihiv, two people injured - CMA (updated)

On the morning of April 14, 2026, Russian forces attack Chernihiv with strike drones. Air defenses are active.

This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

"One of the ‘shaheds’ struck an administrative building in the city center," the statement said.

According to the CMA, details regarding the consequences of the enemy attack are currently being verified.

Read more: Russian forces attacked energy facility in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out, power outages have occurred

Updated information

As Bryzhynskyi later added, there were no civilian casualties.

"The explosion shattered windows and damaged doors in the administrative building," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces struck Chernihiv region: one man killed, damage reported. PHOTOS

Later, the CMA reported that the enemy has been continuously attacking the city’s administrative buildings today.

"As of now, one person has been wounded," the statement reads.

According to updated data, two people have been wounded in Chernihiv as of now.

"A woman with a leg injury and a man with an arm injury. Both have been hospitalized," the statement from the head of the CMA reads.