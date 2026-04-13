Russian forces attacked energy facility in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out, power outages have occurred

Tonight, April 13, 2026, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region using a "Geran" drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

According to the RMA, a fire has broken out at the site of the strike. Several settlements are without power. Utility crews are working to gradually restore power to customers.

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"The Easter truce ended with an attack on our energy infrastructure. There was shelling throughout the week. Our defenders managed to shoot down 52 enemy drones. Thank you to those who are standing guard," the regional governor emphasized.

What preceded it?

According to the General Staff, the enemy has committed more than 10,000 violations of the Easter truce.

Read more: Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv