Occupiers carried out over 70 strikes on Sumy region in 24 hours: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out more than 70 attacks on 19 settlements across 12 communities in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

Shostka district– a 29-year-old woman died in hospital (wounded on 3 April);

Sveska district– a 59-year-old man was wounded;

Hlukhiv district– three men injured (ambulance hit);

Khutir-Mykhailivska district– a 17-year-old boy was wounded (hit by a landmine);

Khotyn district– two men wounded (IED explosion);

Sumy district– three children received medical assistance (attack on 10 April).

See more: Enemy struck a shop in Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Damage

Esman and Velykopysariv communities – private houses destroyed;

Znob-Novgorodska, Khotynska, Bilopilskaya, Yunakivska communities – residential buildings damaged;

Mykolaiv rural community – an educational establishment;

Krasnopil community – infrastructure facilities;

Hlukhiv community – vehicles, including an ambulance;

Sveska community – a passenger car.

See also on Censor.NET: Enemy struck an ambulance in Sumy region during the ‘ceasefire’: three medics wounded. PHOTOS

It is noted that the air raid alert lasted 12 hours and 14 minutes.

Consequences of the attacks

The consequences of the enemy shelling were reported by the National Police.













