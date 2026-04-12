Enemy struck a shop in Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region: there are casualties. PHOTOS

Two people were injured in the Kharkiv region following a Russian strike, and a fire broke out in a retail outlet.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details of the attack

As noted, today, on Easter Sunday, in violation of the ceasefire, the Russians struck the peaceful village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district.

A fire broke out in a grocery store as a result of the UAV explosion.









Read also: 24 hours in the Kharkiv region: 4 settlements under attack by the Russian Federation, damage reported

There are casualties

Unfortunately, a man and a woman were injured.

Work to clear up the aftermath of the enemy attack was carried out under the constant threat of further shelling.

Read also: 24 hours in the Kharkiv region: the enemy attacked four districts. In Velykyi Burluk, they targeted administrative buildings. Photo report