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Enemy struck a shop in Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region: there are casualties. PHOTOS
Two people were injured in the Kharkiv region following a Russian strike, and a fire broke out in a retail outlet.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details of the attack
As noted, today, on Easter Sunday, in violation of the ceasefire, the Russians struck the peaceful village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district.
A fire broke out in a grocery store as a result of the UAV explosion.
There are casualties
Unfortunately, a man and a woman were injured.
Work to clear up the aftermath of the enemy attack was carried out under the constant threat of further shelling.
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