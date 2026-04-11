Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked four districts. In Velykyi Burluk, they targeted administrative buildings. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, seven settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

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"As a result of shelling on 9 April in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, a 52-year-old man was killed and a 48-year-old man was injured," the statement reads.

The occupiers struck settlements in the Kharkiv, Lozova, Izium, and Kupiansk districts. The enemy used the following against the civilian population:

MLRS (number to be determined);

14 guided missiles;

10 Geran-2 UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

3 UAVs (type to be determined).

On the night of 11 April, an enemy UAV struck an administrative building located in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupianskyi district. The attack caused a fire. Structural elements of the building damaged by the explosion burned over an area of 60 square metres.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed

In the Izium district, 13 private houses, 2 tractors and power lines (Kapitolivka village) were damaged, as were 15 private houses (Dibrova village);

In the Lozova district, railway infrastructure was damaged (town of Lozova).

Consequences of enemy attacks









