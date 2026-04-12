Enemy struck ambulance in Sumy region during ’ceasefire’: three medics were wounded. PHOTO
Last night, whilst the ceasefire was in effect, the enemy launched a treacherous attack on an ambulance in the Sumy region.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Where did this happen?
As noted, a Russian drone struck the vehicle in the Hlukhiv district.
There are casualties
Three medics were injured. They were treated promptly. Their lives are not in danger.
The enemy cynically continues to attack civilian infrastructure. Please exercise the utmost caution.
It was previously reported that the Russians killed an evacuation group near Huliaipilske during the ‘ceasefire’.
What preceded
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously stated that the Ukrainian side was ready for a ceasefire over the Easter holidays.
- For its part, the Kremlin stated that it had not seen a clear initiative in the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding an "Easter truce".
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to take reciprocal steps regarding a ceasefire. According to him, Kyiv had previously proposed a truce for the duration of the Easter holidays.
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