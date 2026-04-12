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News Photo Drone attack in Sumy region Shelling of Sumy region
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Enemy struck ambulance in Sumy region during ’ceasefire’: three medics were wounded. PHOTO

Last night, whilst the ceasefire was in effect, the enemy launched a treacherous attack on an ambulance in the Sumy region.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did this happen?

As noted, a Russian drone struck the vehicle in the Hlukhiv district.

See more: Russia attacked community in Sumy region with KABs: 11 injured, including child; one man is in serious condition. PHOTO

attack on an ambulance in the Sumy region

There are casualties

Three medics were injured. They were treated promptly. Their lives are not in danger.

The enemy cynically continues to attack civilian infrastructure. Please exercise the utmost caution.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 16 injured and widespread destruction following Russian strikes. PHOTOS

It was previously reported that the Russians killed an evacuation group near Huliaipilske during the ‘ceasefire’.

What preceded

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shoot out (18055) Sumy region (1911) ambulance (43) Hlukhiv (28) Shostkynskyy district (112)
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