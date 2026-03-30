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Russia attacked community in Sumy region with KABs: 11 injured, including child; one man is in serious condition. PHOTO
Russian forces have struck the Hlukhiv community in the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, resulting in casualties
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is noted that the residential area was targeted. The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure.
Casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, 11 people are known to have been injured so far, including one child. All have been taken to hospital.
A 50-year-old man is in a serious condition. Medical staff are providing the necessary care.
It is reported that the full extent of the attack is being assessed. The relevant services are on the scene.
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