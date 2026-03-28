Russian forces struck Znob-Novhorod community in Sumy region: 20-year-old woman was killed and child was injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 28 March, Russian invaders struck the Znob-Novhorod community in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

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A 20-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

Her 6-year-old sister was also injured.

"The child’s condition is being assessed. All circumstances are being established," Hryhorov said.

Shelling of the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

As a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past 24 hours, there have been casualties among civilians:

In the Shostka community, a 58-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone attack; a 56-year-old man was also injured.

A 57-year-old man, who was injured on 21 March when an enemy drone struck a car in the Bilopillia community, sought medical attention.

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of 27 March to the morning of 28 March 2026, Russian forces carried out over 90 shelling attacks on 33 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region.

The highest number of shelling incidents was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed:

In the Znob-Novhorod community, a private residential house was destroyed, and a private residential house, a farm building, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

In the Shostka community, a civil infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, private residential houses, farm buildings, a car, and a tractor were damaged;

In the Esman community, private residential houses and farm buildings were destroyed;

in the Vorozhba community, a private residential building and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged;

in the Sumy community, a private residential house and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged;

in the Bilopillia community, vehicles were damaged.

See more: Russia shelled 34 settlements in Sumy region: 1 dead and 2 wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks





