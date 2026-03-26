One person killed and one injured in Russian strike on community in Sumy region

Earlier today, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the Mykolaivka rural community in the Sumy region, killing one person.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Victims of the attack

It is noted that the attack occurred at around 4:00 p.m. Two civilians were injured in the strike.

"One of them, unfortunately, died in hospital from his injuries. He was a man born in 1971. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

See more: Enemy attacks police vehicle in Sumy region. PHOTO

Aftermath being clarified

It is reported that the aftermath of the strike and the condition of the second injured person are being clarified.

See more: Day in Sumy region: three dead, further 13 people injured. PHOTOS