Day in Sumy region: three dead, further 13 people injured. PHOTOS

Three people have been killed and a further 13 injured, some seriously, as a result of heavy attacks on the Sumy region. A total of 34 settlements came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Khutir-Mykhailivska district, two men aged 37 and 33 were killed. In addition, a 54-year-old and a 40-year-old man were injured.

In the Velykopysarivska district, a 62-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy drone attacks, and another local resident, aged 55, was injured.

In the Esman district, four civilians were injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike: men aged 69 and 61, and women aged 50 and 73.

In the Vorozhba district, two men aged 64 and 65 were injured when an enemy drone struck a civilian vehicle.

In the Khotyn district, a 69-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by an enemy drone.

In the Sumy district, two men aged 28 and 49 were injured as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle. A 23-year-old man was also injured when a drone struck the city.

Read also on Censor.NET: Eight people injured by Russian drone strikes in Sumy region

Consequences of enemy shelling









