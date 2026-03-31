Day in Sumy region: 16 injured and widespread destruction following Russian strikes. PHOTOS

Sixteen people, including a child, have been injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region: the police are documenting the aftermath.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

In the Hlukhiv community, 14 people were injured, including a 6-year-old child. Buildings damaged included a dormitory, a pension fund office, a veterinary medicine laboratory, an educational institution, an administrative building, 9 high-rise blocks, 6 private residential houses and 5 cars.

In the Mykolaiv community, two people were injured. Private houses, outbuildings and a summer kitchen were damaged.

In the Shostka community, an apartment block, two private houses and a car were damaged.

Police investigation and operational teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes.

Law enforcement officers documented the aftermath of the shelling, recorded the damage and collected evidence.

See more: Russia shelled 34 settlements in Sumy region: 1 dead and 2 wounded. PHOTOS









What led up to this?

It was reported the day before that Russia had attacked a community in Sumy region with KABs: 11 people were injured, including a child, and one man is in a serious condition.

Read more: Russian forces struck Znob-Novhorod community in Sumy region: 20-year-old woman was killed and child was injured. PHOTO