Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv
Late on Sunday evening, March 29, Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.
Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility
"The enemy has struck a critical infrastructure facility within the city of Chernihiv," the statement said.
Further details are currently being verified.
Drone attack
As we previously reported, on the evening of March 29, Russian occupiers launched attacks on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.
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