Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv

Late on Sunday evening, March 29, Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Chernihiv City Council.

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Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility

"The enemy has struck a critical infrastructure facility within the city of Chernihiv," the statement said.

Further details are currently being verified.

Read more: Blackout in Chernihiv and region: 430 thousand subscribers lost power

Drone attack

As we previously reported, on the evening of March 29, Russian occupiers launched attacks on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

Read more: Power outages in 5 regions due to Russian attacks, - Ministry of Energy