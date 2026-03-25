Power outages in 5 regions due to Russian attacks, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

A power utility worker was injured

"As a result of an enemy attack on the Khmelnytskooblenergo power facility, one of the company's employees was injured. He is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the Chernihiv region is currently the most challenging. There, power equipment has been damaged as a result of several consecutive enemy attacks, necessitating the implementation of rolling blackouts. These restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

Read more: Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: number of injured rises to 18, two people in serious condition

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Slavutych lost power following an attack by Russia: 21,000 residents are without electricity.

Also, last night, the enemy struck an energy facility near Chernihiv, leaving 150,000 customers without power.

Read more: Slavutych left without power after Russian attack: 21,000 residents without electricity