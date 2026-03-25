Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: number of injured rises to 18, two people in serious condition

The number of casualties from the Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region has risen to 18.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Condition of the wounded

As noted, two of the wounded remain in critical condition, while four others are in serious condition.

It is reported that 35 single-family homes, 7 apartment buildings, and four additional buildings in common areas have been damaged.

According to the RMA, one private home was completely destroyed, and two sustained significant damage.

In the others, blast waves and debris shattered windows and damaged roofs, doors, and facades.

Read more: Strike on Vinnytsia: one person killed, 13 injured, - Regional Military Administration (updated)

Cleanup operations have been completed at all impact sites.

Commissions are continuing their work to inspect damaged buildings and assess the damage. All necessary information is being gathered to facilitate future reconstruction and provide assistance to those affected.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that three communities in the Vinnytsia region were affected by the Russian Federation's attack.

As of the evening of March 24, it was known that one person had been killed and 13 wounded.

See also: 32 people were injured in a daytime attack in the Lviv region

The attack on March 24

On the afternoon of March 24, the Air Force reported a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine. As of 7 p.m., air defense forces had shot down 541 drones. In total, the enemy launched 948 "suicide drones" over the course of the day.

Throughout the day on March 24, Russian forces attacked Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, the Vinnytsia region, and Zhytomyr. There have been casualties and injuries, and residential buildings and medical facilities have been damaged.