Strike on Vinnytsia: one person killed, 13 injured, - Regional Military Administration (updated)

One person was killed, and 13 others were injured as a result of an enemy strike on Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.

Zabolotna added that damage has so far been reported to nine private houses and two apartment buildings. Damage to a non-operating restaurant has also been recorded.

A total of 91 State Emergency Service personnel and 19 pieces of equipment have been deployed to deal with the aftermath.

Shahed attack

On Tuesday, March 24, Russia attacked western regions of Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil.

See more: Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia region: houses damaged. PHOTOS

What happened before?

The Air Force has warned of a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine. As of 7 p.m., air defense forces had shot down 541 drones. In total, the enemy launched 948 "suicide drones" over the past 24 hours.

Stay in safe places during an air raid alert!