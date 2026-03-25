Slavutych left without power after Russian attack: 21,000 residents without electricity

Russian forces are deliberately targeting the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Slavutych left without power

As noted, following a morning attack, Slavutych was temporarily left without a centralised electricity supply. Around 21,000 residents are without power.

Power engineers are already working to restore the power supply to every home as quickly as possible.

Read more: Europe has much to learn from Ukraine in protecting critical infrastructure – European Commissioner Kubilius

How is critical infrastructure functioning?

According to the RMA, critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power sources. Heating and water supply are being maintained. Social services are operating on generators.

Communications and the internet remain available.

Unbreakable points are open and ready to receive people.

No further information is available at this time.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, in the early hours of Saturday, 21 March 2026, Russian forces attempted to attack the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region with strike drones. Slavutych was also left without power on that occasion.

Also, last night, the enemy struck an energy facility near Chernihiv: 150,000 customers are without power.

Read more: Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy