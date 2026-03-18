Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy
Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Donetsk, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.
As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.
Power limit
Today, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry across all regions of Ukraine. Up-to-date information regarding the restrictions is available on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.
"We ask consumers to conserve electricity whenever possible during peak hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the Ministry of Energy added.
What happened before?
As noted, Russia struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Odesa region.
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