Power outages in four regions due to Russian attacks, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, energy experts are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible.

Watch more: Ministry of Energy showed titanic work of energy workers who are gradually restoring light and heat to homes. VIDEO

Restrictions are in place for businesses and industry

Today, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry across all regions of Ukraine. Up-to-date information regarding the restrictions is available on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.

"We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector of Kyiv and region, there are outages in capital and 6 regions, - Ministry of Energy

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that on the evening of 16 March, Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian cities.

In particular, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: eight people were injured.

According to the Air Force, 154 enemy UAVs out of 178 were neutralised, with hits recorded at 12 locations.

Read more: We managed to restore 3.5 GW of the 9 GW of lost capacity, - Shmyhal