We managed to restore 3.5 GW of the 9 GW of lost capacity, - Shmyhal

Ukraine has managed to restore 3.5 GW of the 9 GW of lost capacity. Some regions have no power cuts, while others have 1 or 1.5 queues.

This was stated during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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The state of the energy sector

"The deficit at peak consumption is about 1 GW. Nuclear power plants, thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, and pumped storage power plants are operating. The sun continues to provide more energy, thanks to which there are no systemic restrictions at all throughout the country during peak hours," Shmygal added.

Read also: Ukraine plans to create a threefold reserve of energy equipment, says Shmyhal

The head of the Ministry of Energy also noted that electricity imports continue. They account for about 12% of total daily consumption, which helps to better manage the situation during peak load hours.

"Despite some improvement in the situation, the heating season continues, as do the enemy's constant attempts to destroy our energy system. We are ready for these challenges now and will be even better prepared next winter," said the deputy prime minister.

Read more: Longer power outages are being applied in certain areas of Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK

Reconstruction

"We will restore everything that can be restored. Of the more than 9 GW that the country has partially lost, we have managed to restore 3.5 GW of generation capacity from TPPs, CHP plants, and HPPs. Work is ongoing. The plans are to restore approximately 4 GW of generation capacity. In particular, by the end of May, it will be possible to restore more than 2 GW," Shmyhal said.

This will assist the system when nuclear power units undergo scheduled maintenance.