Longer power outages are being applied in certain areas of Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK

Today, March 10, longer power outages will be applied in certain areas of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK’s press service.

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Where will outages last longer?

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: longer outages are being applied in certain areas on Ukrenergo’s instruction," the statement says.

As DTEK clarified, this concerns the Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in part of Bucha district in Kyiv region

"Power outages are taking place according to individual schedules. They can be checked in Kyiv Digital or in the DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids chatbot," the company explained.

It is also noted that longer outages are being applied today in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.

Background

According to the Energy Ministry, five regions are experiencing power cuts due to Russian attacks on the energy sector.

Read more: Russian forces strike Sumy region energy infrastructure: power disruptions possible in two districts