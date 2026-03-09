ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9229 visitors online
News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Sumy region
582 5

Russian forces strike Sumy region energy infrastructure: power disruptions possible in two districts

Russian strikes threaten power supply in two Sumy districts

Russian forces have been trying throughout the day to leave settlements in the Sumy region without electricity, targeting the energy sector.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Power outages

It is noted that Russian troops are striking the region’s energy infrastructure. Power supply disruptions are possible in settlements in Sumy and Okhtyrka districts, and some customers are temporarily without electricity.

Energy workers and emergency crews are working to restore the power supply as quickly as possible.

Read more: Russians occupied Sopych in Sumy region and advanced near three settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Points of invincibility

Hryhorov stressed that points of invincibility in communities must be kept ready.

"In the event of prolonged power outages, people must be able to use them," he added.

Read more: DeepState records expansion of red zones on border with Russia: enemy forming buffer zone on our territory

Author: 

shoot out (17593) Sumy region (1836) energy (1099) Okhtyrskyy district (37) Sumskyy district (402)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 