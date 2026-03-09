Russian forces strike Sumy region energy infrastructure: power disruptions possible in two districts
Russian forces have been trying throughout the day to leave settlements in the Sumy region without electricity, targeting the energy sector.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
Power outages
It is noted that Russian troops are striking the region’s energy infrastructure. Power supply disruptions are possible in settlements in Sumy and Okhtyrka districts, and some customers are temporarily without electricity.
Energy workers and emergency crews are working to restore the power supply as quickly as possible.
Points of invincibility
Hryhorov stressed that points of invincibility in communities must be kept ready.
"In the event of prolonged power outages, people must be able to use them," he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password