New red zones are currently appearing on the map, including settlements on the state border that are coming under enemy occupation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

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Hrabovske, Popivka, Vysoke and Komarivka in the red zone

"We have been monitoring these developments for a long time and have repeatedly stressed that attention must be paid to them, because the enemy is exploiting the opportunity to expand its zone of control, destabilize the situation around the state border of Ukraine, and divert our resources and attention.

The area around the village of Hrabovske, which came under enemy control in December, has turned into a 45 sq km occupied zone. The enemy has also pushed into two nearby settlements — Popivka and Vysoke. This section is being held by Territorial Defense units," the statement says.

It also mentions the settlement of Sopych, which was recently the subject of active discussion after katsap infantry entered the village and abducted local residents from it.

"The enemy entered in good gear, aggressively, using local residents as cover during the raid. This section is being held by Territorial Defense units. Further south, the settlement of Komarivka has moved into the red zone. Katsaps were first spotted there and then dug in. This section is being held by Territorial Defense units as well," DeepState added.

Read more: Russian forces advanced near Pokrovka in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP

Gray zones along the border

At the same time, there is a large number of gray zones along the border where the enemy is being spotted, probing the situation and certain to exploit it whenever possible. In particular, the enemy is forming a buffer zone on our territory in this way in order to secure its own border and have observation areas to ensure it has information ahead of any of our maneuvers, since there are sections where the enemy simply sets up an observation post with several or even just one soldier. This points to a certain effort by the katsaps to learn from their mistakes, particularly after the Kursk region and our other infiltration operations on enemy territory.

Read more: Enemy has reduced pressure in number of areas, but daily assaults continue near Vovchanski Khutory, - SBGS

Appeal to the command

"Given these problems, the command has long needed to pay attention to the sections along the border, namely to the organization of defense by the units stationed there and the availability of the necessary resources that could deter enemy provocations. We have had many cases where the enemy was repelled when trying to cross the border in sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and this was actively covered in the public space, but now, for some reason, it has become a problem. And this is not about fighters having to sit directly on the border, which is a dangerous section, but about resources, in particular drones, that would make any movement by enemy infantry on the border impossible, let alone allow them to entrench themselves in border settlements.

A separate appeal to local residents: so as not to become the main character on a Moscow news channel or see God earlier than your appointed time, evacuate, because the enemy does not value human life and kills, loots and destroys. The border is a high-risk area," the analysts concluded.