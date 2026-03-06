Russian forces advanced near Pokrovka in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Pokrovka," the report says.

Read more: Occupiers attack car with people in Sumy region: family of three injured

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russians kidnapped 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region.

On 5 March, DeepState reported on the advance of Russian troops in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Twice less than in January: Russian troops occupied 126 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in February – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS