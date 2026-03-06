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News Fightings near the border of the Sumy region
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Russian forces advanced near Pokrovka in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Pokrovka," the report says.

The occupiers have advanced in Sumy region: what is known?

Read more: Occupiers attack car with people in Sumy region: family of three injured

What preceded this?

Read more: Twice less than in January: Russian troops occupied 126 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in February – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

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Sumy region (1830) military actions (3406) Sumskyy district (401) Pokrovka (3) DeepState (511)
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