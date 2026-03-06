Russian forces advanced near Pokrovka in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Pokrovka," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that Russians kidnapped 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region.
- On 5 March, DeepState reported on the advance of Russian troops in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
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