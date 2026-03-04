Occupiers attack car with people in Sumy region: family of three injured

On March 4, 2026, at about 2:30 p.m., in the Mykolaivka rural community of Sumy district, the enemy attacked a vehicle carrying civilians with a drone.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutor’s office, Censor.NET informs.

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Civilian casualties

As a result of the occupiers’ attack, a 60-year-old man, his 23-year-old son, and a 57-year-old woman were injured.

The 23-year-old man sustained the most serious injuries.

All of them were hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance. According to preliminary information, their lives are not in danger.

Read more: Ruscists attack Konotop with Shahed drones: 1 dead, homes damaged and no water supply (updated)